Mumbai: Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar Friday filed a complaint against Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) for misusing the title ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ for his Netflix show.

Bhandarkar took to Twitter to express his disappointment and wrote, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.”

The show will be released on Netflix 27 November. It is based on the lives of wives of Hindi film actors, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni. The trailer of the show was released few days ago.

Madhur’s last directorial project was 2017 film Indu Sarkar. It starred Kirti Kulhari in lead role, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Manav Vij.