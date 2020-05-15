Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday May 15. She has appeared in over 70 Hindi films in a career spanning more than three decades. The recipient of six Filmfare Awards, she was one of the highest-paid actresses in the 1990s and early 2000s and has been placed seven times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list.

In 2008, the Government of India awarded her with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country. Born and raised in Bombay (now Mumbai), Madhuri initially aspired to study microbiology. However, she discontinued her studies soon after she received offers for film roles and made her acting debut in 1984 with a leading role in Abodh opposite Bengali actor Tapas Paul, who was also a newcomer.

During her career, Madhuri’s name was linked up with lots of actors but her relationship with cricketer Ajay Jadeja was much talked about at that time.

Both met during a photo shoot of a magazine after which their friendship blossomed and that soon turned into love.

Reports suggest, while the two dated, Ajay had expressed his desire to work in films and Madhuri being one of the topmost actresses of the time began pitching boyfriend Ajay’s name to producers.

But gradually their relationship started fading away when Ajay Jadeja’s on-field performance came under scanner and the cricketer suffered a major downfall in his career.

According to reports, Jadeja was from a royal family while Madhuri was from a middle-class household. Ajay’s family was not happy about this affair and they did not want Ajay to continue his relationship with Madhuri.

The actress also decided to go further once and for all and is now happily married to a US-based surgeon Dr Shriram Nene.