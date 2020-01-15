Mumbai: Evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit has been ruling the industry ever since her debut in the 1984 film Abodh. The vetern actress has been in the film industry for several decades.

Not just acting but her dancing skills and eternal beauty makes her one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan’s Kalank in 2019 but if you’re one of those who feel the film did not do justice to her talent, Madhuri’s Instagram has enough throwback photos to take you back to the golden 90s era.

For instance, the latest throwback post by the Dhak-Dhak girl, which has a Raja connect. Madhuri took to the platform and shared the photo with a caption that reads, “Nazrein mili dil dhadka.”

The caption is a line from one of her own songs from the film Raja, released in 1995.

Madhuri looks stunning and intense at the same time in the close-up shot. We went through Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram account and found several throwback pictures of her that will definitely take you back to the past.

On December 6, 2019, the actress shared an old photo of herself and captioned it as, “Little moments, big memories #PauseAndRewind.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will make her digital debut in a Netflix web series, to be directed by Karan Johar. Last year, the actress turned a producer for a Marathi drama titled, 15th August.