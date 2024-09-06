Ujjain (MP): Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain have identified three to four suspects, who allegedly shot a video of a woman scrap collector’s rape, and efforts were on to nab them, an official said Friday.

The scrap collector was raped by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Ujjain. The incident came to light after a video of the rape went viral on social media, following which the prime accused in the case was arrested, the police said.

“We have identified three to four suspects who shot a video of the incident and made it viral. As per our information, all of them are at different locations and police teams are trying to nab them,” Kotwali area’s City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Om Prakash Mishra, said.

The victim’s health condition is stable and she is at her residence, he said.

The prime accused in the case, Lokesh, had promised to marry the woman. On Wednesday, he forced her to drink liquor and raped her. Some people, who were passing by, shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime, Mishra said.

Lokesh later fled from the spot. After the woman filed a complaint, he was arrested, he added.

PTI