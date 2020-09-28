Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Monday that a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties. The development came after a video showing the IPS officer assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In the video, the officer, Purushottam Sharma is seen thrashing his wife, while the latter is seen resisting the assault.

“The officer has been relieved of his duties. Action will be taken against anyone who holds a responsible position, but indulges in illegal activities. The person cannot take law into his hands,” the chief minister said.

Sharma is a 1986 batch IPS officer and was occupying the post of Director Public Prosecution. The order to remove him was issued by the MP home department Under Secretary Annu Bhalavi.

There is no official confirmation so far of reports that the IPS officer was caught red-handed by his wife at a woman’s house. Sources said that Sharma assaulted his wife of 32 years after she allegedly caught her.

Sharma’s son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, sent the video to MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He also sent it to some senior bureaucrats. Parth requested that a complaint be registered against his father.

Sharma said if he has done anything wrong, then his son should say why was his mother was living with him for so long.

“My son should say why she took money (from me) for the last 12-15 years and went going on foreign trips. After enjoying so much comfort in life, she has an obligation towards her family, to save its reputation,” Sharma said.

“This is a family matter, not a crime… I am not a criminal. My wife stalks me wherever I go. I am dealing with this,” the IPS officer added.

Mishra was asked what action will be taken against Sharma. “If a written complaint comes to me, it will be looked into. I have also seen it (the video),” the minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Shobha Oza termed the incident as highly objectionable and shameful. She said the action taken by the MP government against Sharma is ‘inappropriate’. Oza demanded his immediate dismissal from the service and registration of a criminal case against him.