BHUBANESWAR: Infosys in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan organised a magic show on the 83rd evening of ‘Dying Arts of Odisha’ here Monday.

Magician Rampratap Agarwal from the Chhattisgarh strutted his stuff at the event. He said, “India was once famous for Indrajal magic by eminent magicians like PC Sarkar. However, the art is in a dire state today. I am going to take everyone on a journey of make belief where life is beyond logic.”

The show stunned visitors as the master magician went from one trick to another with great ease. He shuffled five cards and sent one of them to a spectator’s envelop. He then joined a severed rope in thin air to the amazement of the visitors.

A homemaker Ashalata Paramanik said, “Such amazing shows must be held every month. My grandsons will enjoy these much more than the mundane TV shows and mobile games.”

Interacting with Orissa POST, assistant director of culture Manmath Kumar Satapathy said, “From a very long time, we have been trying to showcase magic as one of the dying arts in India. It’s heartening to witness such a jam-packed auditorium with people from all age groups. A proposal has been planned for the centre to provide research facilities for dying art forms.”

It may be noted that Rampratap Agarwal has received Magical Siromani from Chhattisgarh state government. He is also a receiver of the Indian Magic Academy award.