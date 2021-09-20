Purusottampur: An order of the executive magistrate has been forged in Purusottampur area of Ganjam district in order to obtain a death certificate. Police Sunday arrested three people involved in the fraud – a notary, a lawyer and the owner of a jana seva kendra.

The accused were identified as notary Simanchal Sethi of Ranjhali, lawyer Ramchandra Acharya of PNPur and Mahendra Bahera, owner of Khajipalli jana seva kendra.

All three were produced in court. However, their bail pleas were rejected by the court and they were sent to jail.

Police have seized computers, CPU, printer machine and some incriminating documents, said Purusottampur IIC Piyush Ranjan Chhotray.

Notably, some media house had reported that a death certificate had been obtained by a person by forging the order of a magistrate court June 21.

Following media reports, tehsildar Nitish Kumar Sethi conducted an investigation into the matter for three months at the tehsil office and Bhatakumuda CHC.

The investigation unearthed the forgery. The signature of executive magistrate Sunil Kumar Tudu was forged in an order. He was asked to file a police complaint in this regard.

The forged death certificate had been obtained in the name of one Jura Parida, father-in-law of Sihsula Parida, a resident of Adheibara village under Kabisuryanagar police limits. The notary, the lawyer and the jana seva kendra owner were involved in the fraud.