New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath twice in an hour to monitor the stampede-like situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj Wednesday.

The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief & Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also spoke with the Chief Minister, assuring him full support from the Centre.

Minister Nadda assured full support, including volunteers and health services, to manage the situation effectively at the Kumbh Mela

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya.’

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede-like situation and injured many.

At least 30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area. The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the ‘Amrit Snan’.

The incident occurred amidst the surge of millions of devotees gathering for the holy dip, prompting the Akharas to call off the event temporarily.

The chaos ensued about a kilometre from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, when barricades broke, causing panic among the crowd.

The crush of people led to several women fainting, and as they fell to the ground, a stampede-like situation emerged. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital located within the Maha Kumbh fairgrounds, while some of the more seriously injured were transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College for treatment.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scenes. Jay Prakash Swami, who witnessed the incident firsthand, shared, “She had gotten trapped under the crowd and couldn’t get up. We were all stuck in the crowd. I was the first to get out, and then I helped the children, my father, and then my mother.”

Vidhya Sahu, another eyewitness who had travelled from Belgavi, Karnataka, recounted, “We have come from Belgavi, Karnataka. We were just walking when people from behind pushed us and took us around. There was a pole in the opposite direction, and everyone got stuck near it.”

The crowd Diversion Plan was implemented at Maha Kumbh and the entry of devotees was halted. Groups of devotees were stopped on the outskirts of the city.

CM Yogi urged devotees to bathe at the ghat closest to them. He appealed to them not to go towards the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya holds immense spiritual significance, especially this year due to the rare ‘Triveni Yog’ celestial alignment, which occurs only once every 144 years.

This alignment has added to the fervour and devotion of the millions who gathered for the ritual. Authorities have since tightened security measures and urged devotees to remain cautious.