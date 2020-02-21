Aradi: Thousands of devotees thronged Friday to the famous Baba Akhandalamani temple here in Bhadrak district to offer holy water to the lord on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The devotees were seen standing in a serpentine queue since wee hours for their turn to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The temple authorities have elaborate arrangements for the devotees. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the shrine as it is believed that the Lord fulfils the wishes of his devotees who worship him on this auspicious day.

Various steps were taken from the temple and police administrations for a hassle-free darshan of Baba Akhandalamani and observance of rituals, said temple administrator Bidyadhar Palai.

PNN