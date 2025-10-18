New Delhi: JioStar is collaborating with Collective Media Network to launch India’s first AI-enabled series, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, set to release on JioHotstar October 25.

The series, which is a reimagination of the Mahabharat, will also air on Star Plus October 26 at 7.30 pm, according to a press release.

“For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it’s the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents, stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology,” Vijay Subramaniam, founder & group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said in the statement.

Kevin Vaz, CEO of entertainment at JioHotstar, added, “The entertainment we offer our viewers is not just about encompassing the varied and myriad cultures that are in India. It is as much about leveraging the power of technology to enhance the viewing experience.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is a celebration of that belief, a fusion of a timeless epic and machine intelligence that mirrors the spirit of a new India. Through this series, we’re building a bridge between tradition and the future, proving that our oldest and most revered stories can still be our most futuristic yet.

