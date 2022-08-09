Mahakalapara: A Greenfield Highway will be constructed in Kendrapara district which will pass through the Mahakalapara block, sources informed Tuesday.

The highway when constructed will help ease commuting and transportation of goods from coastal areas of the district to Kolkata. The highway will pass through agricultural lands of Patuli Panka, Dekani, Koradpanka, Naladia Sasan, Gatanai, Narayanpur, Mashakani, Jadupur, Nuagaon, Ostar, Teragaon, Samantsingharpur, Mangalpur, Baulapada, Tithi, Kiarbanka, Bijaynagar, Babar, Potia and Ramchandrapur villages under the Mahakalapara block.

The matter came to the fore after the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways published a notification in this regard, Sunday. Residents of the locality through which the highway will pass are overjoyed at this development as it will ease their commuting woes to a great extent.

Sources said that the land required for constructing the highway will be acquired from the local land owners for which they will be provided with compensation. The construction of the highway will also spur developmental activities, including establishment of industrial plants and business establishments. This will help in the overall development of Mahakalapara block, locals said.