New Delhi: The Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal is all set to hear the petitions filed by Odisha and Chhattisgarh regarding sharing of Mahanadi water Saturday.

An interim application of Odisha for temporary stay on the projects initiated by Chhattisgarh on River Mahanadi is still pending with the tribunal. The submissions in the interim application of Odisha have already been completed and the tribunal is likely to pronounce its order on the interim plea.

A three-judge bench of the tribunal headed by Chairperson AM Khanwilkar comprising Justices Ravi Ranjan and Indermeet Kaur had asked Odisha to file rejoinder in response to the petition of Chhattisgarh which advocates for equitable sharing of Mahanadi water and also granted time to both states for second round site inspection.

Significantly, Odisha has filed a rejoinder in response to Chattisgarh’s petition citing that the petition is not maintainable. Odisha pleaded for dismissal of Chhattisgarh’s plea. Odisha also submitted that Chhattisgarh has constructed 534 anicuts (check dams) and six barrages. The state submitted that Chhattisgarh disclosed this information before the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Odisha has submitted the CAG report along with the rejoinder to the tribunal.

Both the states have also completed the second round of site inspection in each other’s territories. Both the states will apprise the tribunal of their field visits Saturday.