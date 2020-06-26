Mumbai: Maharashtra has banned a ‘spurious’ coronavirus treatment manufactured by Patanjali Ayurved, a company founded by Baba Ramdev. The company had launched ‘Coronil’ and a corona kit to treat patients hit by the virus. However, the Maharastra government said it ‘won’t allow the sale of spurious medicine’, Thursday.

In a separate development Patanjali Ayurved said insisted that it broke no law while launching the medicine. However, Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh asserted that authorities would probe whether any clinical trials had been run.

Hours after the corona kit had been launched, the Centre asked Patanjali to provide details about Coronil. It also asked the company regarding the trials and sample size. The Centre also asked Patanjali to stop advertising the product until it had been approved.

Ramdev said at the launch that the medicine consisted of ancient Ayurvedic ingredients that boost immunity and had a 100 per cent cure rate for coronavirus patients.

Also read: https://www.orissapost.com/patanjali-claims-its-new-medicines-can-cure-coronavirus-patients/

Meanwhile Patanjali continued to assert it had launched the medicine following all rules. “There is no room for confusion,” the herbal products company said in a tweet. “The licence for the drug was obtained on the basis of the traditional knowledge and experience. It has been made with the medicinal virtues of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi,” spokesperson SK Tijarawala said. “The positive results of the clinical trials conducted legally on corona patients were shared,” he added.

In another tweet, the company said no illegal claim has been made on the label of the medicine.

“Manufacture and sale of a medicine is carried out as per the rules laid down by the government,” the company said. “Patanjali has complied with all legalities,” it added and requested people from making unnecessary commens on the issue.

The company said the drug, when taken with another Patanjali product, had cured all coronavirus positive patients who took part in a trial within seven days.