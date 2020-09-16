New Delhi: In a sensational twist to the mysterious suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MLA from Maharsahtra, Nitish Rane has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter sent Wednesday requested Amit Shah to immediately provide security to Disha Salian’s live-in partner Rohan Rai, a budding actor.

In his letter, Rane has revealed that Rohan has inside information about the mysterious death of Disha. He he was present in the house when Sushant’s former manager allegedly fell from the Mumbai high-rise.

Rane confirmed to this agency he has urged the Union Home Minister to provide security to Rohan. He said Rohan holds crucial information relating to the mysterious death of his live-in partner.

“Rohan is very scared of some powerful people. I spoke to him and discovered that due to some pressure, he is not able to disclose information about the mysterious circumstances which led to Disha’s death. Rohan needs assurance and security so that he can shed light on the mystery which is also linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput,” said Rane, a member of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly and son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane.

The letter said that after the alleged suicide of Disha, Rai had fled this city or may have have been pressurised to leave to avoid any scrutiny.

“I assume he is scared to return to Mumbai where the case is being investigated. This may be due to some pressure from influential people,” Rane said in the letter.

Rohan is the most crucial witness in the Disha Salian death case. However, the Mumbai Police did not question him, he said.

The BJP MLA said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case can record Rohan’s statement once he is given adequate security.

Rane also threatened to go to the CBI himself. “If Rohan does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, I will tell the CBI all the secrets,” he asserted.

Rane, while expressing fears that Sushant had been murdered, claimed that Rohan knows ‘all the secrets’ of the case and in such a situation, his life can be in danger.

IANS