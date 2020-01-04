Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday said the labourer should at the centre of any amendment in the state’s industrial policy. He was addressing a meeting of the Maharashtra Industries department.

“Employment generation is a challenge and any new amendment to the industrial policy in the state should ensure that the labourer is the focus and centre point,” he said.

He said employment generation, along with investment, should be the criteria for industries to get concessions. The CM said industries should take up the task of providing skill training to youth.

Thackeray said an international exhibition centre would be set up in Navi Mumbai.

PTI