Mumbai: The Maharashtra government Monday announced that the entire state will remain in lockdown till July 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Under the extended lockdown, the government has given the power to district collectors and municipal commissioners to impose restrictions on non-essential activities. The government said that movement of people for non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercise will be restricted in neighbourhood areas. Maharashtra, with over 1.64 lakh novel coronavirus cases, is the worst addected state in the country.

“It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene,” a statement read.

Only those attending offices and emergencies will be allowed unrestricted movement, the government statement said.

“It is also directed that unrestricted movement will be permitted only for attending place of work and bonafide humanitarian requirement including medical reason”.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that despite its progress in tackling COVID-19, the crisis is not over yet and urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

“In the last 15 days we have cautiously and gradually started reopening shops and offices, we have started local [train] services for essential staff in Mumbai and small shops and businesses in rural parts of the state, but the pandemic still looms over our heads. Just because we are slowly starting the economy doesn’t mean the danger is averted. I request you to please step out only if you have necessary work,” he had said.

