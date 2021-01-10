Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reduced the security cover of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family, former UP governor Ram Naik and MNS president Raj Thackeray. The government has withdrawn the security cover of state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. State BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye termed the action unfortunate and a ‘vendetta’ of the ruling coalition against party leaders.

Fadnavis, who is at present leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, alleged that the government was now giving security ‘on the basis of politics’. He asserted this would not impact his plans to travel and meet people.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh rejected the opposition BJP’s charge. He said the security of political leaders was reviewed as per the prevailing threat perception.

As per a government notification issued January 8, Fadnavis will now get ‘Y-plus security with escort’, instead of the ‘Z-plus’ cover. The security of his wife Amruta and daughter Divija has been downgraded from ‘Y-plus with escort’ to ‘X’ category. Naik will now get ‘Y’ cover instead of ‘Y-plus’. MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s security cover has been downgraded from ‘Z’ to ‘Y plus with escort’.

The security covers of BJP leader and former CM Narayan Rane, Patil and senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar have been withdrawn. Besides, the security of state Lokayukta ML Tahiliani has been downgraded from ‘Z’ to ‘Y’.

According to sources, the ‘Z-plus’ security comprises a bullet-proof car, a police inspector, two assistant police inspectors, two police sub-inspectors, two escort vehicles with six constables in each, and 10 other constables at any given point of time, while the ‘Z’ category has a security cover of 22 personnel. The ‘Y’ category comprises a security cover of 11 personnel, while the ‘X’ category has a security cover of two personnel, the sources said.

The Maharashtra government, as per the notification, has upgraded the security of two persons, downgraded of 11, withdrawn of 16, while 13 new people have got security cover.

Prominent among the new persons to get security are Sunetra Pawar, wife of state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Varun Sardesai, secretary of the Yuva Sena and nephew of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray. Both have been given ‘X’ security cover.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will get only ‘Y-plus’ security instead of the ‘Y-plus with escort’. Central minister Raosaheb Danve’s ‘Y-plus’ cover has been withdrawn.

Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam’s ‘Y-plus with escort’ cover has been upgraded to ‘Z’, while film actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha’s ‘Y-plus’ cover has been upgraded to ‘Y-plus with escort’.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP spokesman Upadhye alleged that the security of Fadnavis and other BJP leaders was downgraded out of ‘political vendetta’.

“The decision shows what kind of a mindset the government has. It is unfortunate. During the COVID-19 lockdown period, Fadnavis was travelling to the nook and corner of the state, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sitting at home,” Upadhye claimed. He said Fadnavis was the first to reach Bhandara where 10 babies died in fire at a hospital Saturday.

“Even if the entire security cover is removed, he (Fadnavis) would continue to travel in the state and highlight the voice of the people,” the BJP leader said.

Reacting to the government’s decision, Fadnavis said he had no complaints or worry. “I feel security should be given on the basis of threat perception. Now the government is giving security on the basis of politics. Some are getting increased protection even when there is no threat perception to them,” Fadnavis said. “I am a people’s person and this doesn’t impact my travel (schedules) to meet people,” asserted Fadnavis.