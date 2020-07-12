Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Sunday said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and was “perfectly alright”.”I am perfectly alright and not in isolation now. I underwent relevant tests, the results of which came out to be negative. There are no symptoms of Covid-19 either,” assured Koshyari.

However, the Governor said that considering the Covid situation elsewhere, he continued to discharge all his official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks.

“Reports appearing in a section of the media regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty,” said Koshyari.

Earlier, an official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a few persons in the Raj Bhavan complex have tested positive for coronavirus, and they are likely to undergo a fresh round of tests by the civic authorities soon.

IANS