Mumbai: Further easing the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Maharashtra government allowed Monday hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8. A government notification, which also covers lodges and guest houses, to this regard was issued here. The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols to avoid spread of the infection.

The government’s move comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with various associations of hotels and lodges. He had assured them of taking a decision soon on reopening after finalizing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The on-going lockdown in the state will be in force till July 31.

“Hotels and other entities providing accommodation services, including lodges, guest houses, etc, outside containment zones, will be allowed to operate with restricted entry. These establishments will operate at 33 per cent capacity and on conditions specified,” the notification said.

The hotels in shopping malls, however, will not be allowed to reopen. The government also said that these entities, if they are being used as quarantine facilities, will continue to function as such unless the local district/municipal administrations decide otherwise.

While allowing the hotels to reopen partially, the government has asked hoteliers to ensure only asymptomatic guests are allowed. The guests should be allowed only if they are using face cover/mask, which has to be worn all the time inside the hotels, the government instructed. The government said the guests are to compulsorily use the Aarogya Setu app and are encouraged to minimise use of housekeeping services.

The hoteliers have been asked to ensure proper crowd management in the hotels and parking lots, mandatory thermal screening at entrance and reception tables, which should have protective glasses.