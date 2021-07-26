Mumbai: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose Monday to 164. The new figure was announced after the recovery of 11 more bodies in Raigad. Both in Wardha and Akola four bodies were found. The Maharashtra government said 100 people were still missing, so the toll may rise. So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas, the Maharashtra government said in a statement.

So far 71 people have died in Raigad district, 41 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola. Besides, 56 people have been injured in rain-related incidents. In Raigad, 53 people were reported missing while the figures in other districts were Satara (27), Ratnagiri (14), Thane (four) and Sindhudurg and Kolhapur (one each).

The government release further said 34 people were so far injured in Raigad, seven each in Mumbai and Ratnagiri, six in Thane and two in Sindhudurg.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured various rain-hit villages in Sangli district Monday. He used a rescue boat to reach out to flood victims in some areas. Pawar also interacted with the flood-affected people. He assured them of rehabilitation and all help from the Maharashtra government.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited Chiplun, Sunday, the site of severe flooding in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region. He interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers and promised them all help from the government to restore normalcy in the area.

Thackeray had said they will require ‘central assistance for long-term mitigation measures’ and a comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

Heavy rains last week caused floods and landslides in some areas of Maharashtra.