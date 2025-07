Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council Friday passed a bill which seeks to curb the unlawful activities of Left-wing extremist outfits amid a walkout by the Opposition.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill was tabled in the upper house by Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State for Home (Urban).

The bill was passed by the assembly Thursday.

The passage of the bill in both houses of the state legislature paves the way for it to become a law after the Governor’s assent.

PTI