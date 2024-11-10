Mumbai: The opposition MVA Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation.

The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, also assured a caste-based census, establishment of a separate department for the empowerment of self-help groups, formation of a dedicated ministry for child welfare, and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 each to women.

It also promised to frame a ‘Nirbhay Maharashtra’ policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children.

The MVA also assured to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls on attaining the age of 18 years.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) manifesto for the November 20 state polls at a press conference in Mumbai where NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut were also present.

Replying to questions on populist schemes announced by the MVA after criticising the ruling Mahayuti for the same, Kharge said, ‘Give us government and we will give you the budget.’

He said that in Karnataka, Rs 52,000 crore has been budgeted for the implementation of guarantees and the budget and expenditure details are available.

‘We did not lie. If you are determined to help the poor, you will find a way out,’ he said.

Sule and state Congress president Nana Patole said enough funds will be available if the escalation of cost for infrastructure projects and corruption are stopped.

Kharge denied that some populist schemes, similar to the Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, are meant to influence voters.

‘It is about ideology to provide social security,’ he said.

For farmers in the state, apart from debt waiver up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 incentive for regular loan repayment, a review will be conducted to improve the existing schemes and provide support to widows and children of families affected by cultivator suicides, the MVA promised.

The manifesto also assured establishment of a Youth Commission for welfare of the youth, Rs 4,000 per month allowance for unemployed educated graduates and diploma holders and recruitment for 2.5 lakh positions in the state government.

The opposition alliance also promised a new industrial policy and a dedicated ministry for the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A welfare corporation for the organised and unorganised sanitation workers is also among the promises made in the MVA’s manifesto.

The MVA also assured to take immediate measures to control the prices of essential commodities, a monthly waiver of up to 100 units on electricity bills for consumers using up to 300 units and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

