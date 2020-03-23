New Delhi: The governments in Maharashtra and Punjab imposed state-wide curfew Monday, as most of India huddled in a lockdown and domestic airlines decided to stop operations in desperate measures to curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, which has infected 467 people in the country so far.

The virus, which originated from China’s Wuhan nearly three months ago, has claimed over 15,000 lives globally and infected nearly 3.5 lakh people so far.

As the virus kept the upward trajectory in the country with 73 fresh cases reported since Monday night, state governments decided to take extraordinary measures and extend restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has killed eight people in the country so far.

Punjab became the first in the country to impose curfew in the entire state with no relaxations, and only exempted essential services to prevent the infection, while Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said curfew will be imposed in the entire state from Monday midnight as the fight against coronavirus has reached a ‘turning point’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Stepping up its efforts to tackle the unprecedented situation arising out of the coronavirus breakout, the Ministry for Civil Aviation announced that no domestic commercial passenger flight would be allowed to operate in the country from March 25 onward. India has already banned international flights for a week from Sunday.

Delhi, Jharkhand, and Nagaland declared a state-wide lockdown while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Several states, including Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown. The UT administration in Chandigarh also announced imposition of curfew from the midnight.

Those living in 80 districts across the country, including in the national capital Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai have been placed under travel and movement restrictions with authorities suspending all passenger train and inter-state bus services till March 31.

The Centre has issued directions to state governments, asking them to take legal action against those who are found violating the lockdown orders.

“States have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators,” tweeted Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s communication wing.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 433 with 402 active cases, while 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated and eight have died, the Union Health Ministry said. The total also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 18,383 samples have been tested till 10.00am Monday. The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases includes 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed all states and UTs to set up high-level committees to determine class of prisoners who could be released on parole, in a bid to decongest prisons to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It also said prisoners convicted of or charged with offences having jail term up to seven years can be given parole. The court also ordered that a high-level committee should work in consultation with State Legal Service Authority for release of prisoners.

