Mumbai: With just 12 days remaining for the 29 Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, the State Election Commission (SEC) has launched a high-level inquiry into the “unopposed” election of 69 candidates across the state.

The SEC has initiated this move as it is mandatory to submit detailed reports presented by the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners about the elections, and only after that, the poll panel examines and decides whether to declare the concerned candidates elected or otherwise.

The SEC sources told IANS on Saturday, “The SEC has taken a serious note of the declaration of unopposed wins by political parties and ordered a probe.

According to the stipulated norms, the victory of any candidate, even though unopposed, is officially declared only on the counting day based on the report of the Municipal Commissioner in case of these 29 municipal corporations. As per the SEC’s norms, it is verified that the candidates have not withdrawn under any pressure or due to lurement or any other coercive measures.”

The SEC’s intervention follows serious allegations from opposition parties, including the Congress, Janata Dal (S), and AAP.

Candidates in three wards of Mumbai’s Colaba (Ward ‘A’) alleged they were unlawfully prevented from filing nominations or were pressured to withdraw under duress.

The SEC has directed the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner to examine CCTV footage from the Ward ‘A’ office to verify claims of interference.

Reports have been sought from Returning Officers, Municipal Commissioners, and Police Commissioners following the January 2 withdrawal deadline.

“The election results for these BMC seats will not be officially announced until the investigation is complete,” said SEC sources.

While officials can face action if found guilty of bias, current laws do not allow for the re-filing of nominations.

The SEC’s move is crucial, especially as even before the polling, the Mahayuti claimed it wrested 68 out of 69 seats, which went unopposed in the Municipal Corporations elections in Maharashtra.

On the last day of withdrawals of candidature, the BJP struck maximum gain with candidates in 44 seats having no opponent in the contest. Thus, giving it a cakewalk.

The BJP has taken the lead with 44 candidates unopposed out of a total of 69 in the 29 municipal corporation elections.

The elections for municipal corporations, including BMC, are scheduled on January 15 and counting on January 16. Even before the polling, the candidate scrutiny showed a total of 69 candidates in the fray across parties, with no contestant in the elections.

While the BJP has the highest unopposed 44 candidates, Shiv Sena 22, NCP 2 and the Islamic Party one.

The Municipal Corporation data showed that the BJP has the highest 15 unopposed candidates in Kalyan. It is followed by Bhiwandi six, Pune two, Pimpri-Chinchwad two, Panvel six, Dhule four, Jalgaon six and Ahilyanagar three.

The Shiv Sena registered seven candidates unopposed in Thane, also the home turf of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Kalyan (seven) and Jalgaon (six) and two in Bhiwandi.

Whereas Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP managed two unopposed contests in Jalgaon.

The Islamic party bagged the lone seat in Malegaon.