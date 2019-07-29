Puri: Shantigiriji Maharaj, a saint from Maharashtra created a controversy in this Holy City with his acts. Maharaj was seen Sunday moving in and out of the Jagannath temple here wearing a garland made of basil around his neck. The incident has not gone down well with the researchers and devotees of Lord Jagannath.

According to them, the basil garland is the most favourite item of Lord Jagganath. Hence a normal person, even if he is a saint, should not wear it.

The saint along with his followers Sunday attended a religious programme held in front of the Jagannath temple. However, during the programme, Maharaj’s followers made him sit on a wooden platform resembling a lotus. Then they took him around the temple. Later the saint delivered sermons standing on the same platform.

The devotees of Lord Jagannath objected to these activities. The followers of the seer however, defended their actions stating that they had not offended any tradition related to Lord Jagannath. They said that such acts are very common in Maharashtra.

The saint said he always enjoys the blessings of Lord Jagannath and hence he got an opportunity to attend a religious programme in Puri dham.

Researcher Naresh Chandra Nanda termed Maharaj’s act ‘unfortunate’. He suggested the self-styled sadhu seek forgiveness from Lord Jagannath for his sins.

Maharaj’s action reminded many of Sarathi Baba. Some years ago, Sarathi Baba was also seen delivering sermons with a tulasi garland around his neck.

