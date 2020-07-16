Mumbai: Multi-faveted personality and retired IAS officer Neela Satayanarayan – who created history as the first woman State Election Commissioner – succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital, official sources said here Thursday.

An IAS officer of the 1972 batch, Satyanarayan, 71, held many important posts in the state government and finally crowned her 42-years: of bureaucratic service with the post SEC.

Besides, she was a prolific poet, writer, singer, composer and music director who had composed songs for scores of Marathi films and a couple of Bollywood movies.

She had been admitted to a private suburban hospital a few days ago for Corona treatment and breathed her last early today.

IANS