Chennai: Ninety nine year old V Kalyanam, the former personal secretary of Mahatma Gandhi has died here due to old age related illness.

Born in Shimla in 1922, Kalyanam was Gandhi’s Secretary between 1944 and 1948 when the latter was assassinated. He passed away Tuesday.

Kalyanam had said he was close to the spot where Gandhi was shot dead.

Kalayanam had shocked everyone saying that Gandhi did not utter the words `Hey Ram’ before breathing his last after being shot.

Later Kalayanam said he had meant that he did not hear Gandhi uttering the words `Hey Ram’.

IANS