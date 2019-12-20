Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene Friday said Friday that Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery from a back injury is well on track and he expects the Indian pace spearhead to feature in the upcoming limited-overs home assignments against Sri Lanka or Australia, early next year.

Bumrah, who recently bowled at the Indian team’s nets, is nearly back to his full fitness having recovered from a stress fracture and the former Sri Lanka great feels the pacer can start playing by January (when Sri Lanka and Australia will be here) or latest by February.

“It’s good. He (Bumrah) has started training. He was in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) bowling to the guys (Indian players). MI staff is closely monitoring his progress,” Jayawardene said on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

“Hardik (Pandya) is (also) making good progress. I’m quite happy, hopefully they will play the Sri Lankan series (early January), or may be the Australian series (although) I am not sure how quickly they will be coming through,” added the former Sri Lankan skipper.

“It (all) depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January- February, it’s fine. If that happens they will be in full flow during the IPL,” Jayawardene signed off.

Agencies