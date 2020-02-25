Chennai: There has been speculation about his future in cricket. He has not played for India since the country’s loss in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. He has not been picked for any of India’s limited overs matches since that game leading people to say that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has quit the sport in his own quiet manner.

But then that is not the case. Dhoni fans can smile once more as ‘Captain Cool’ will once again be seen donning Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours in IPL-13. He will start training here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with other CSK players March 2 onwards.

The IPL 2020 begins with a match between CSK and defending champion Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.

According to CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, the former Indian camp will initially train with the players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins March 19. Among others expected during the earlier session are Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. The two are already here training here for the past three weeks or so, said sources.

“Thala’ as Dhoni is affectionately called by the legion of CSK fans would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now. He had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back.

CSK practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for an early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.

The three-time IPL champions have picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.

Agencies