Hyderabad: Telugu star Mahesh Babu, who took to his social media websites, wrote a sweet message for his wife Namrata Shirodkar, on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata complete 17 years of marriage. Mahesh, who wished his wife on their anniversary, Thursday, quotes a special message.

“So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us… it’s all about love “, the ‘Pokiri’ actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu also poster an adorable family picture, which features himself alongside Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham Ghattamaneni, and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu, who has spoken about his wife Namrata on several occasions, has always maintained that it is Namrata that takes care of every other thing in his life, except his acting.

“My wife, Namrata, keeps me grounded. At home, I am only her husband, and father to my children”, Mahesh had earlier stated in one of his interviews.

On the work front, Mahesh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see a release in theaters soon.