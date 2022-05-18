Hyderabad: ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is performing well in theatres. The team recently held a large celebration in Kurnool to commemorate the film’s success.

Now, the superstar has written a heartfelt letter to thank his “super” fans for helping to make the commercial drama a smashing hit.

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic about the film’s box office success. He expressed gratitude to his super fans, his team, and especially director Parasuram for providing him with such a fantastic film. He took to Twitter today and wrote, “Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Sarkaru Vaari Paata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always.”

The film, which was released on May 12, has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh’s career.

The film has already shattered many box office records, grossing over Rs 100 crore in just five days. ‘SVP’ is also very strong on weekdays, while the overseas collections refuse to slow down as well.