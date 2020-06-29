Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has left a lot of questions unanswered.

Sushant had been struggling with depression for a long time. There were also reports of a rift with his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Many pictures of Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt also surfaced on social media post Sushant’s death. On the other hand, Mukesh surprised everyone by saying that he too felt that Sushant’s mental condition was not good when he met him some time back.

Amidst all this, Mahesh’s assistant Suharita Das has made several revelations related to Rhea through Facebook.

June 14, Suharita wrote a long post on Facebook which is now going viral. She wrote that Rhea used to consult Mahesh about PK actor Sushant.

Suharita writes, “When the whole world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong.”

She further wrote: “Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together abd going.. it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to. Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I’ve seen your journey, your struggle. Can’t forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, ‘walk away or this will take you down under along with’.”

“You gave your everything and more, you did more much more that your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay Strong.”

Close to 27 people have been interrogated in connection with Sushant’s death. Sushant‘s close friend and actress Rhea, Rohini Iyer, Sushant’s manager, creative manager and others have been questioned in this case.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rhea was supposed to feature next to Sushant in Rumy Jafri’s next.

The filmmaker had reportedly confirmed that the film was supposed to be a romantic-comedy and both Rhea and Sushant had agreed to start filming post lockdown. The director also added that Sushant was ‘nervous’ to shoot for this film as it was a different story and also his first working with Rhea.