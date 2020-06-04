Dhodra: A rare tradition of ancient Guru-Shishya tradition was reenacted again as disciples of Mahima cult were seen Thursday carrying their aged Guru on a sling by foot from Joranda Mahima Ashram to reach Alekh Mahima Ashram at Podagad in Nabarangpur district.

The disciples were seen with their Guru in Angul from where they will take a jungle route to reach Sonepur. They will travel over 486 km on foot and will take at least a fortnight to reach Podagad Ashram. He was expected to return to Podagad Ashram after Magha Mela but it was delayed by the lockdown in the country

The guru was identified as Dhanurjaya Baba, the head of the Alekh Mahima Ashram in Podagad. Some of his disciples were identified as Gajanand Bairagi, Pinku Bairagi, Sanjit Bairagi, Budram Bhakta, Mukteshwar Bhakta and Madan Bhakta.

The disciples accompanying the Guru carry their Guru on a sling on rotation basis as travelling in vehicles is forbidden in Mahima cult. The Guru, while travelling on the route, begged for alms from devotees and prayed to the almighty for eradication of coronavirus from the world.

Sources said Guru Dhanurjaya Baba is known for his teachings and propagation of Mahima cult in Nabarangpur district and in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. He has widely campaigned for social reformation through total prohibition abstaining from various intoxicants and vegetarianism.

He dresses up in bark to cover his modesty and is a respected figure in the area. Every year after the end of Pausha Purnima, Baba travels to Mahima Ashram at Joranda in Dhenkanal district on foot and attend the famous Magha Mela there in the midst of mendicants and devotees.

Later, he returns to Podagad Ashram after spending there a month. The Mahima Sadhu with the help of contributions of devotees has constructed an inn for the visitors at Joranda. When contacted, Kailash Chandra Behera of Podagad Ashram said preparations are underway to welcome Dhanurjaya Baba at the Ashram.