Daringbadi: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi purchased Kandhamal turmeric at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. During his visit to the fair, Majhi toured various stalls from Odisha and specifically visited the Mission Shakti stall from Daringbadi in Kandhamal district and bought 500 grams of organically grown Kandhamal turmeric, which has a Geographical Indication (GI) to its name. Chief Minister Majhi appreciated the product’s quality and mentioned his familiarity with Daringbadi, having spent considerable time in the region. While interacting with Jharana Sahu at the Mission Shakti stall, he expressed his happiness about Kandhamal turmeric being marketed in Delhi. Later, the Chief Minister also visited a stall from Khurda, representing the Shree Anna Yojana which promotes millet cultivation through organic methods. From this stall, he purchased millet products worth approximately Rs 1,000.