Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched Works department’s project monitoring dashboard – to monitor various infrastructure projects across the state in real time and with greater accuracy – at Lok Seva Bhawan here Wednesday. According to official sources, the advanced GIS-based dashboard allows users to view upto-date visuals of public assets and ongoing projects, including all major initiatives.

Detailed information about projects at both the district and block levels is also available. The chief minister stated that the dashboard includes road and satellite maps, enabling precise location tracking of each project. He added that the system will enhance financial transparency. An ‘issue tracker’ feature within the dashboard will facilitate effective monitoring of key challenges such as land acquisition, forest land clearance, and encroachments affecting projects. Live project tracking, financial oversight, proactive risk alerts, and performance monitoring tools will make project-related decision-making more efficient.

The chief minister also mentioned that the dashboard will be further expanded and adopted by other departments. This initiative is expected to strengthen Odisha’s infrastructure development framework and accelerate the vision of building a more prosperous state. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officials were present at the event.