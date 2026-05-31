Bhubaneswar: Altogether 142 appeal cases were heard and disposed of at a special camp court organised by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department at UNNATI Bhawan Saturday.

The camp court was convened under the leadership of H&UD Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee with the objective of expediting the disposal of appeal cases filed under the Odisha Development Authorities (ODA) Act, 1982.

As the designated appellate authority for matters pertaining to the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Padhee presided over the proceedings and reviewed a large number of pending appeals during the day-long session.

“A total of 142 appeal cases were heard and disposed of, marking a significant step towards reducing pendency and ensuring timely delivery of justice,” an official of the H&UD department said.

The cases primarily related to appeals filed by citizens against orders issued by the BDA and BMC under the provisions of the ODA Act, the official added.