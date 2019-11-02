Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan tends to attract controversies from all sides. King Khan has become one of the most controversial actors in Hindi film industry owing to his celebrity status, religion or behavior. The 54-year-old actor is popularly known as ‘King Khan’ in the Indian film industry. He has acted in around 75 Hindi feature films, including many box-office hits.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s know the controversies of Shah Rukh Khan:



Foetal sex determination

The sex determination controversy that was hovering over Shah Rukh Khan and the actor cleared all the doubts and queries relating to sex-determination and claimed that there was no surrogacy test done and he never gave any statement to the media claiming that he was going to have a baby boy. Jaslok Hospital backed up the actor’s claim and claimed that no doctor had carried out any tests as far as SRK’s surrogacy was concerned.

Hafiz Saeed invited SRK to Pak

Jamaat-ud-Dawaa (JuD) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed allegedly invited Shah Rukh to Pakistan, following which the superstar and India’s most lovable actor was termed as ‘anti-national’ by some political leaders.

SRK banned from entering Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials lodged a police complaint against the Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh for his alleged misbehaviour at the Wankhede Stadium. They even decided to ban him from entering the premises for five years but the ban was soon revoked.

SRK-Salman Khan

There was a time when Salman and Shah Rukh called each other brothers. But now the rivalry between the two is out in the open. While Salman says “SRK and I can never be friends,” SRK thinks “Salman and I don’t talk which is absolutely right.” So what went wrong? Things apparently got ugly at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash in 2008. It is believed that SRK made some inappropriate comments about Salman’s ex-flame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which annoyed him.

SRK-Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan is not always seen accompanying him to Kolkata Knight riders games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite KKR performing well over the years, Gauri is rarely seen with SRK at stadiums.

