Bhubaneswar— A major fire broke out at a medicine warehouse near Symphony Mall in the Rudrapur area of Bhubaneswar Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Locals spotted the blaze around 8 a.m. and alerted authorities, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to control the flames.

There were no reports of injuries, officials added. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PTI