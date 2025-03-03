Mannheim (Germany): Police in the western German city of Mannheim have asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and keep inside their homes. Mannheim is a city of about 300,000 people located south of Frankfurt.

Police would not disclose what prompted the large law enforcement presence in the city centre but a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as “a life-threatening deployment situation.”

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told n-tv television that an “incident” occurred at around 12:15 p.m. in the Paradeplatz area of downtown Mannheim that triggered a large police deployment.

He said he couldn’t give details. Authorities pushed an alert on the Katwarn app telling people in Mannheim to avoid the city’s downtown area due to a big police deployment. Katwarn is used by officials to communicate information about major emergencies such as thunderstorms, militant attacks or fires.

AP