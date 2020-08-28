Bhubaneswar: Many states in Odisha have been affected by floods due to incessant rainfalls for the last couple of days. Seven people have died in rain-related incidents and two are missing, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena informed Thursday.

Four persons have died in Mayurbhanj district, two in Keonjhar district and one in Sundargarh district. Moreover, two persons are reportedly missing from Mayurbhanj and Bargarh districts due to flood related incidents, Jena told the media.

Bhadrak and Keonjhar districts have been hot hard by floods while several areas in Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts are under water. The respective district administrations have evacuated people from low-lying areas to safer places.

“A low to medium-level of flood is expected in Brahmani, Baitarani and Subarnarekha rivers due to the overflowing of water. All the officials have been put on alert and precautionary measures have been taken to deal with the situation,” Jena informed.

The Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers were flowing above danger mark at 6.00pm Thursday.

Notably, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places in the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bolangir and Nabarangpur Friday, said Bhubaneswar IMD centre director H R Biswas.

PNN