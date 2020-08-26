Bhubaneswar: Thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places as well as intense rainfall at one or two places are very likely to occur in 11 districts of Odisha Wednesday, read a newscast warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather alerts were issued for districts like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh and Sonepur in Odisha.

As against this, moderate rainfall with thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapara, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput, the newscast revealed.

PNN