New Delhi: A majority of urban Indians are hopeful that lost jobs would return after the lifting of the lockdown restrictions, according to a survey by Ipsos.

In a statement, Ipsos said that the global survey found that Indians were found to be most optimistic of jobs returning, once all the restrictions were lifted.

“Across all the 16 markets covered in the survey, Indians were found to be most optimistic of jobs returning, once all the restrictions were lifted. At least 73 per cent urban Indians (of those polled) hold this view. The US, Australia and Brazil displayed polarized views,” it said.

“We are seeing some bit of buzz in a few sectors which are bouncing back from the shadows of the pandemic,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

The most pessimistic markets about jobs returning were France with 69 per cent of the people not hopeful of jobs returning, after the restrictions are lifted, followed by Spain (62 per cent), South Korea and South Africa (61 per cent).

“They do not expect the job market to look up and the jobs lost during the pandemic are not likely to re-emerge,” the Ipsos statement said.