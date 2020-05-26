Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Tuesday urged people to make wearing face masks a common part of their lives.

The governor made this appeal while releasing a special cover on ‘COVID-19, global pandemic’ and a pack of 10 picture postcards at the Raj Bhawan here.

Wearing a mask is one of the preventive measures to limit the spread of novel coronavirus, he said.

“Through this special cover, an appeal has been made to the public to wear masks as a way of life,” the governor said.

The design of the cover is based on the artwork of Apindra Swain, a Pattachitra artist of Raghurajpur village in Puri district.

His paintings depict people engaged in day-to-day activities at home by wearing masks.

Prominent freedom fighters and makers of modern Odisha including Saheed Laxman Naik, Veer Surendra Sai, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Krushnachandra Gajapati, Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, V V Giri, Harekrushna Mahatab and Biju Patnaik featured in the picture postcards.

(PTI)