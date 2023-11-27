Mumbai: The first look teaser of the upcoming Rishab Shetty-starrer film Kantara Chapter 1 has been unveiled and it promises a captivating ride through its cinematic journey. The film is a prequel to Shetty’s 2022 Kannada origin pan-India film Kantara, which told the story of a deity Panjurli Daiva, who protects a village and the forest under which the village falls.

The new teaser showcases an ominous yet captivating look of Rishab Shetty, and provides a glimpse into the world created by the actor-director for himself. It shows the origins of the legend and how it came into being.

It concludes with a unique touch – seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.

Kantara took the global cinematic landscape by storm last year, captivating audiences with its folklore-based storytelling that explored the intricate connection between humanity and nature.

The filming for Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to kick off at the end of December. Although the cast is currently undisclosed, the first look of the movie teases a journey into a parallel world filled with extraordinary storytelling.

Kantara Chapter 1 is produced by Hombale Films.