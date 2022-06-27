Pharmaceutical firm Maksun Biotech Private Limited, known for honing entrepreneurship skills at the ground level with its indigenous PCD pharma franchise offer, is all set to launch its new division ‘Vezin Pharma’ for ethical medicines which will include 200+ products in its range.

The new division will be an addition to its already established 8 divisions of other pharmaceuticals and derma care divisions. With its new division, the new firm is planning to help at least 200 new entrepreneurs to shape their future.

According to the company sources, the products of the new division will be available all across the country. This will not only help the consumers to get quality products in all the regions and districts in India but also help new entrepreneurs who want to associate with the firm to become its authorized franchisees. These entrepreneurs will be benefitted from the wide range of 200 products along with marketing and other support. The firm is into the marketing and sales of almost all essential medicines including cardiac, diabetic, pediatric, ophthalmic, gynaecologic, derma care, and critical care medicines.

Maksun Biotech Private Limited an ISO-certified pharmaceutical marketing and sales organization is the brainchild of Mr. Ruchir Kumar Arora, Dr. Himanshu Arora, and Sh. Darshan Lal Arora. The three founders had started the firm with the unanimous view of not only creating a business that serves the Indian consumers in need of quality medicines but also to help many others to build and utilize their entrepreneurial skills and to build a strong empire bottom up. The firm market and sells 700 medicinal and cosmetic and derma care products. It already sells under 8 other brands that include Blair Remedies, Gynaemak, Denblue, Chinvas Dental Care, Adrif Vision, Shinom Cosmeceuticals, Rehan Care, and Kenriz Care. With the entry of Vezin Pharma, the company will have more than 900 products under its umbrella.

The firm has helped 1000+ associates to launch and grow their business at the PAN India level by utilizing the company’s complete support to develop the franchisee from the scratch. It also adopts the policy of monopoly at the district level, which means there could only be one franchisee in each district providing ample opportunity to grow. The firm that was established in 2013 is not only helping the new businesses grow with maximum initial support with minimum possible loss but also catering to the largest possible medicinal range. Apart from this, it has already launched good, effective and efficient skincare and cosmetic range under the brand Kaashmi Derm O Cos with a variety of products in different segments like face, body, hair, etc. It is successfully listed and being sold on all top E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Etc.