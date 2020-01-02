Mumbai: Like other stars of the film fraternity, the most wanted couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also welcomed the New Year with a trip to Goa.

Malaika shared a romantic picture on New Year’s Day with beau Arjun.

In this picture, Malaika was seen planting a kiss on Arjun’s cheek while the actor took the selfie.

Malaika has shared this picture on her Instagram account. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: “Sun, stars, lights and happiness … 2020.”

Apart from this, Malaika has shared another picture of the New Year’s celebrations. In the second picture, Malaika can be seen with her family. Apart from Arjun, there are many other people including her mother and sister Amrita Arora in the photo.

In one video, Malaika can be seen spinning around on the beach, donning a pretty white swim suit. Her pictures and videos prove that the gang is having a superb holiday, filled with so much love

Malaika and Arjun revealed their relationship by posting a picture on Arjun’s birthday. In this picture, Arjun and Malaika were seen holding each other’s hands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzLhmO-BuLJ/?utm_source=ig_embed

In the picture, the 45-year-old actress can be seen in a striped pant suit while Arjun sports a black shirt and blue jeans.

It is worth mentioning that on the eve of Chrtistmas, Malaika and Arjun also attended a bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.