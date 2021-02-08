Mumbai: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are famous couple of Hindi film industry. Although these two rarely come together in public, but their photos on social media are often going viral.

Malaika is an avid social media user, she regularly shares her photos and videos on social media. Malaika also shares such pictures on social media which are taken by Arjun Kapoor.

On Sunday itself, Malaika has shared a photo within hours of sharing, it has got more than 1.5 lakh likes.

In the picture the actress is hiding her face and she wore blue color night suit hair is tied in a bun.

“U got me blushing baby……” she captions it. It is not difficult to understand from the caption that Arjun Kapoor is the photographer.

Worth mentioning, Malaika and Arjun are in headlines since they made their relationship official. Both have been seen together many times.

It was on Arjun’s birthday when Malaika had put up a love-filled photo with the actor and made their relationship Insta official. Her note has read, “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.” Ever since, they have made their relationship official, there have been rumours that they are soon going to get married, but nothing has been confirmed by the two yet.