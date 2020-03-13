Mumbai: ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl Malaika Arora, is known for her glamorous and sexy looks. Rarely does the former wife of Arbaaz Khan compromise on her looks whether it is party time or a social gathering. And most of the times her pictures are so jaw-drooling that they go viral once they are on social media platforms.

Recently, Malaika’s gym looks have turned the talk of the town. She is seen wearing a beige-coloured top with tights and a pair of black shades. Her sister Amrita, who is also seen in the pictures however, has gone for an all-black look comprising a top and printed yoga pants.

Once the photos and videos of Malaika went viral on social media platforms comments started flowing in.

Some have praised Malaika’s curvaceous body, while others are doubting whether she has any clothes on, because the beige has matched she skin colour.

A video related to Malaika has also been shared by ‘Voompla’, which has also attracted a lot of attention. In this video, Malaika gets down from her car and walks to the gym. Photographers present ask her to pose and Malaika obliges.

This is not the first time, when Malaika’s gym look has caught so much attention.

On professional front, Malaika is one of the judges in the reality show India’s Best Dancer which will be aired by Sony TV. The other judges in the show are choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Comedian Bharti Singh will host the show along with her husband and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Apart from this, Malaika is also seen as a judge in the show India’s Best Super Model on MTV.