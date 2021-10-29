Mumbai: The trailer of the much-awaited Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas is out. The film releases December 24.

The film is produced by Sophia Paul and directed by Basil Joseph.

Talking about the film directorm Basil Joseph shared, “I have always been a huge fan of superhero fiction, right from the comic books to the early noir superhero movies. I wanted to find the best superhero origin stories that would appeal to a wide set of audience and with Minnal Murali, that dream has come to life. Thanks to Weekend Blockbusters for the opportunity, Tovino for his dedication and having Netflix as a partner to complete our vision.”

Being the protagonist of the film Tovino Thomas said, “Minnal Murali is the kind of story that will engross and captivate everyone until the very end. I play the enigmatic character, Jaison a.k.a Minnal Murali, who is hit by a bolt of lightning and gets supernatural powers. Taking on the role of Minnal Murali has been a challenging experience for me. Basil Joseph’s vision is truly unparalleled and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to watch it.”

Talking about the production of the film, Sophia Paul from Weekend Blockbusters said, “We knew we were embarking on something special and challenging, and something we had not done before. It was a remarkable journey during these unprecedented times. The biggest achievement of this project is the team that made Minnal Murali possible. It was a two-year-long adventure and the entire team worked day and night, so that Minnal Murali could be that superhero we all wanted him to be.”

The film also features Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.

In addition to Malayalam, the film will also premiere in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English, on Netflix.