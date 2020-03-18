Bhubaneswar: Sixteen years old male leopard ‘Suraj’, who was one of the major draws of Bhubaneswar-based Nandankanan Zoological Park died Tuesday due to the blood protozoan infection, Babesiosis.

According to officials, the leopard was under treatment at the zoo by veterinary officials and experts of OUAT for the last one and a half months. The animal was responding well with reported improvement in appetite and diarrhoea. It suddenly became sick Tuesday afternoon with respiratory distress possibly due to internal bleeding, zoo officials said.

The leopard’s body has been sent for autopsy by the zoo officials Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Suraj’ was rescued from Bhanjanagar in July, 2004 and brought to Nandankanan. Following the death of ‘Suraj’, the Nandankanan Zoological Park now has only three male and two female leopards.

PNN